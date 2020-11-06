Jean Marie Besich
Tempe - Jean Marie Besich passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 at Friendship Village in Tempe, one month shy of her 90th birthday. She was born December 2, 1930 in Phoenix AZ to George and Agda Smith. She attended Emerson Elementary, Phoenix Union High School, and Arizona State University where she was homecoming queen in 1950, met Tom Besich and earned her degree in education. A dedicated teacher for 30 years--mostly with 5th graders at Baltz Elementary School--she inspired her students and supported staff members. Jean and Tom were married in 1960 and spent 34 happy years together until his death in 1994.
As a child, Jean spent many weekends at Canyon Lake and Oak Creek Canyon. She loved the outdoors, gardening, and Sun Devil football. She was active in the ESA philanthropic sorority, and was ordained as a minister in her church. After she retired from Baltz School, she volunteered at the Desert Botanical Garden where she continued to teach visitors about the desert plants of Arizona and worked with her friends to keep the gardens beautiful.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom, and her older brother Glenn, but is survived by 21 nieces and nephews who will deeply miss her.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be planned when it is safer to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix 85008. Visit her memorial Facebook page, "Remembering Jean Besich" (facebook.com/groups/1752362134920074
).