Jean Marie Bowman
Scottsdale - Jean Marie (Herron) Bowman, age 92, died at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Sunrise of Scottsdale Senior Living. She was born October 31, 1927 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward and Kathryn (Bates) Herron. Jean was a secretary and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was a 1947 graduate of Salem High School. In her younger years, she worked at Catholic Charities in Salem, and retired from Dickson Electronics/Siemens Corporation in Scottsdale; her greatest joy was walking her Shih Tzu's and meeting with her neighbors of 57 years. Her husband, Jasper (Jack) F. Bowman, whom she married August 6, 1949, preceded her in death December 14, 2003. Survivors include one daughter, Vickie (Rick) Boggs of Scottsdale; two sons, Jeffrey (Julie) Bowman of Joshua, Tx; Michael Bowman of Boise, ID; numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her sister, Anna Lepping and her brother, Richard Herron also preceded her in death. A Viewing will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 01, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251, with Father Tony officiating. Burial will take place at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix, AZ 85008. Immediately following, a reception will be held back at OLPH. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, (www.alzfdn.org/).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020