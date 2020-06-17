Jean Marlys Brodine
Jean Marlys Brodine

Jean Marlys (Hellebo) Brodine died on June 11, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was 87 years old. Jean was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she spent her childhood. She attended the University of Colorado and spent most of her adult life in Scottsdale. She was married to Stephen William Brodine (deceased) for 48 years. Jean is survived by her daughters Susan (Rick) Dawson, Ann Tebo, and Linda (David) Ragano; grandchildren Megan Lloyd, Amanda Ringelstetter, Jonathan Dawson, Emily Ragano and Matthew Ragano; and five great-grandchildren. At her request, there will be no funeral.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
