Jean Ong



Phoenix - Jean Low Ong passed away Wednesday Oct 7th 2020 in Phoenix AZ at the age of 92. Jean was born July 1st 1928 in Canton China to her parents Yin Low and Lum Shee Low. Due to the Japanese Chinese conflict, she was forced to flee to the mountains for safety. She eventually escaped to Hong Kong and came to America aboard the USS Calvin Coolidge in 1939.



Jean started her American experience in Los Angeles when she enrolled into 7th or 8th grade. At that time there was no assistance for non-English speakers but being the amazing person she was, she learned to understand and speak English on her own by reading comic books. She later graduated from Jefferson High School.



She met Jack Ong from Phoenix, while ironically Jack was on his way to Canada to meet another girl. They kept up a long distance relationship through weekly letters from Jack. Eventually, they were married on December 26th 1948 and moved to the family dairy on the far west side of Phoenix. The family grew with sons Norman, Jerry and Greg. Jean was a devoted wife, mother and friend to many. She quickly adapted to the farm lifestyle and became very adept at many things suited to life on the farm including cooking, sewing and administering first aid for all of the scrapes, bumps, bruises and burns that occurred on the farm. Because of the frequent family gatherings held at the farm, she was a gracious co-hostess who warmly welcomed family and strangers alike. Her sewing skills were so noteworthy that the Singer Sewing Co. hired her to be an instructor, and she eventually became the manager at the Thomas Mall store in Phoenix. Her enthusiasm and knowledge encouraged many who came to the store to take up sewing as a hobby. People to this day still own their original sewing machines and remember all of her help with their sewing endeavors. Jean had a gracious, infectious personality, and all who met her quickly knew just how special she was. Through the years while working full time, she always made her family a priority with Jack and her sons always cared for well.



Jack and Jean enjoyed doing many things together and made many trips throughout AZ and CA stopping at various antique shops, swap meets and visiting ghost towns looking for collectible bargains. They would many times exclaim, "Look at my blue light special" proud of finding that final piece that completed a set or an addition to an already awesome collection. Oh, the memories!



Life on the Ong family farm has so many memories of Jean and the farm, and we want to thank not just the family but friends as well for the encouragement, support and love. Many have offered up so many warm thoughts specifically about Jean and memories of the farm.



Jack and Jean were a team in every sense of the word. Hardships and triumphs were taken in stride and worked out for the good of the family. As examples of how to live a good life, the sons didn't have to look far. Love and compassion, strength and grace, incredible endurance and loving sacrifice were some of the strong foundations Jack and Jean instilled in their sons. They were always a rock for support and a soft cushion for their falls.



Jean is survived by her sons Norm (Caren), Jerry (Karen), brother Wade (Sandy), sisters Ellen (Bob Wong), Alice (Wilbur Joe), grandsons Matthew and Jeffrey and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Jack, son Gregory (Candace), brothers Wand (Harriet) and Hank (Linda).



A private family service will be held and a life celebration may be scheduled at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Desert Jade Women's Club Scholarship Fund: c/o Mary Tang, 1209 E. Steamboat Bend Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283 or Fellowship Square Phoenix, 2002 W. Sunnyside Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85029.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store