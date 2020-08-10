Jean-Paul Frignac



Scottsdale - Jean-Paul Frignac (JP) 87, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, at his home. Jean-Paul was born in Paris, France October 8, 1932. His father was a Flight Test Engineer, testing French aircraft prototypes and died in an accidental death in one such prototype in 1952. He attended Caltech in Pasadena, California under a Fulbright Scholarship and received his MS in Aeronautics in 1956. During his time at Caltech he met his future wife, Doris, they were married near Paris on February 14, 1959. In 1964 they immigrated to the US with their daughters, to settle in Phoenix. JP joined Garrett AiResearch Manufacturing Company. In the subsequent years, he was closely involved in the entry of "Garrett" in the Aircraft Propulsion Engine field and its tremendous successes and growth. He occupied positions of increased management responsibility in Engineering. He became Director of Propulsion Engineering in 1974 and Vice President of Engineering in 1985 until he retired in 1993. JP was involved in the design, development, certification, sales and support of most "Garrett" gas turbine (APU's and Propulsion engines) worldwide.



JP and Doris have enjoyed travel all over the globe for business and or pleasure. The last 10 years they have enjoyed living at Vi at Grayhawk.



JP is survived by his wife of 61 years, Doris, daughters, Aline Havens of Scottsdale, Pauline (Doug) Chase of Scottsdale and Cathy Carter of Phoenix. There are 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, Derek and Reid Havens, Tiffany (Wil) Rogan with son Shiloh, Bradley (Brandi) Chase, Chantelle Chase, Landon (Ashley) Chase, Luke Chase and Joshua Carter. JP has one sister, Francoise (Michael) Kersaudy in Toulouse, France and her 3 children, Jean-Michael, Valerie (Jean-Dominique) Bernard, and Virginie.



JP will be remembered for his love of airplanes, travel, France, his french accent and how he cared for his wife, daughters and grandchildren.



He left a true legacy for us all to enjoy for years to come!



A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Donations may be made in his name to the Scholarship Fund at Vi at Grayhawk to benefit the education of employees and their families. 7501 E. Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ. 85255 or to Hospice of the Valley.









