Jean-Robert Champagne
- - Passed at home on June 17, 2019 in Camp Verde, Arizona
He is survived by his wife Mary "Mimi" White. Stepdaughter Kimber Casey and partner Michael Ojeda of Queen Creek. Stepson Jamie Casey and wife Martelle of Scottsdale. Granddaughter Nikki Gregg, the light of his life. Grandson Dylan Cruz of Flagstaff. Great grandsons Deegan and Bentlee Gregg. In Canada he is survived by his sisters Giséle Poirier and Lise Champagne. Brothers Guston and Yoes Champagne. Proceeded in death by Réne Champagne.
A celebration of life will come at a later date.
Condolences may conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019