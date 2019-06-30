Services
Bueler Funeral Home
143 W Arnold St
Camp Verde, AZ 86322
(928) 567-5206
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean-Robert Champagne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean-Robert Champagne


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean-Robert Champagne Obituary
Jean-Robert Champagne

- - Passed at home on June 17, 2019 in Camp Verde, Arizona

He is survived by his wife Mary "Mimi" White. Stepdaughter Kimber Casey and partner Michael Ojeda of Queen Creek. Stepson Jamie Casey and wife Martelle of Scottsdale. Granddaughter Nikki Gregg, the light of his life. Grandson Dylan Cruz of Flagstaff. Great grandsons Deegan and Bentlee Gregg. In Canada he is survived by his sisters Giséle Poirier and Lise Champagne. Brothers Guston and Yoes Champagne. Proceeded in death by Réne Champagne.

A celebration of life will come at a later date.

Condolences may conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now