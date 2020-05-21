Jean Sharp
Jean Sharp

Glendale - Jean Caroline Sharp, 86, of Glendale, AZ passed away on May 19, 2020. She was the widow of Stanley James Sharp. They shared many years of marriage together.

Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Albert and Eleanor Flaherty. She was a graduate of Phoenix Union High School.

She was known for her beautiful singing voice, quick wit and sunny disposition. Jean was a free spirit with a sense for adventure and pride for her Irish roots.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Burton and son-in-law Mark Burton, granddaughter Amber Evans, 2 great-grandchildren Giovanni Nemo and Gavin Frain, nieces and nephews Trisha and Mike Thomas, Cathy Devitte, Joe Flaherty, Karyn Oard and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on May 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Greenwood Memorial Park 719 N. 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arizona Golden Rescue 5350 W. Bell Rd Suite C122-158 Glendale, AZ 85308, phone number (623) 566-9247. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
