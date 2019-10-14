Services
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-834-9255
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Jean Williamson-Helm


1929 - 2019
Jean Williamson-Helm Obituary
Jean Williamson-Helm passed away on October 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jean was born in Detroit, MI on January 16, 1929. She lived in a variety of places while married to the love of her life, Rev. Fred Williamson. They were married for 48 years. After his passing, she continued to be active in the church choir where she met and married Marvin Helm. They were happily married for 18 years. Jean lived in Mesa, AZ for a total of 46 years. She was predeceased by her husband Fred, daughter Carol, mother Lucille, and brother Bill. She is survived by husband Marvin Helm, daughters Colleen Jones (husband David) and Barb Kennedy (husband Kurt), grandchildren Jeremiah, Jaime, Joshua, Zack, and Jerad, and great-grandchildren Jaden and Grace.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at 4:00 P.M. with Visitation beginning at 3:00 P.M. at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
