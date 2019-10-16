|
|
Jeanette Campbell
It is with deep sorrow we say goodbye to Jeanette Campbell. Jan battled with cancer for 16 strong months before she took her permanent vacation on October 5th at 2:25am. Born in Garrett, Indiana she was a widely beloved mother, wife, and friend. A beloved daughter to William and Genevieve Ruhlman. A beloved sister to Judy Ruhlman, David Ruhlman (Jana), Reane Martin (Dan), and Connie Darnell (Lonnie). She had an amazing eye for beauty in life, being an interior designer and florist for most of hers. She married her husband, Roger, more than 39 years ago. Roger is now comforted by their sons Tim and Chris; and by many others Jan has touched throughout her life. Jan was a bright light in every room she occupied. She enjoyed being the number one Phoenix Suns fan, selling unique antiques, and maybe a spontaneous trip to the casino. She was a truly beautiful and kind person, always doing things for others. Now, we do not focus on the absence of her light, but the joy that she shined at all. An informal memorial service will be held for Jan on Sunday, October 27, at her beloved Merchant Square antique mall, 1509 N. Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225, from 5PM to 7PM for anyone who would like to stop by and pay respects to this amazing woman. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019