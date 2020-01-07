|
|
Jeanette Currier
Jeanette Currier 89, passed away on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.
She is preceded in death by her husband Clifford Frenton Currier, son Kenneth Frenton Currier, and daughter Karen Joy Currier.
Jeanette is survived by daughters Kay (Currier) Grimmett and Kim (Currier) Freese, grandsons Justin Grimmett and Kyle Freese, granddaughter Kelsey (Freese) Barngrover, great grandsons Zane and Jack Grimmett and great granddaughter Maddalena Freese.
"Gee Gee" our Mother, Grandmother and friend can be best described as full of love, all of us were made to feel important and we NEVER doubted her unceasing love for us. She was gracious, selfless, kind and the strongest. most resilient person we've ever known. We were greatly blessed to have her for all these years, we know she is still with us, watching over us, guiding us and loving us. Mom/Gee Gee much of who we are is because of you, you taught us through your example the truly important things in life - unconditional love, compassion, honesty, forgiveness, faith in God, be humble, be your better self.
We love you, you are part of us and in our hearts and memory always... until we meet again.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020