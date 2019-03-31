|
Jeanette Helen Cox
Chandler - Jeanette Helen Cox, affectionately known to those who loved her as Jeannie, was born on June 16th, 1966 and passed away peacefully the morning of Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 11:11am at the age of 52. She was a glass artist that had a passion for creating jewelry and sculptures, while helping others in the community through her work with Beads of Courage, a local non-profit aimed at transforming the treatment experience for children coping with chronic, life threatening illness through their arts-in-medicine program. Donations in her name to Beads of Courage are encouraged.
She is survived by her parents Laura and Gerald Kelley, her brother Jak Kelley, her three adult children, Chris and Mike Castillejo and Alex Cox, and her husband Thomas Cox.
A Celebration of Life will be held by her family on Saturday, April 13th at the Dirty Blonde Tavern in Chandler from 12:30-3:30pm. Pictures and stories from various times in her life will be shared with all.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019