Jeanette Loretta Huggins
On July 23rd, 2020, Jeanette Loretta Huggins, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 96 with family by her side.
Jeanette was born on July 30th, 1923 to the late Arthur and Edith (Schneck) Sands at their home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was their only daughter having two older brothers, Lawrence and Harold. Jeanette attended Bryn Mawr Elementary and West High in Minneapolis.
On July 6, 1946, Jeanette married her childhood sweetheart, the late Alvin L. Huggins. She loved to tell stories about them growing up as neighbors in Bryn Mawr. Together Jeanette and Al raised five children before retiring to Arizona.
Jeanette was a very active member at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. After moving to Arizona she continued to be involved with Cathedral of the Pines Camp and especially enjoyed sending her grandkids to C.O.P. where she volunteered as a camp cook. She kept her connections to Mount Olivet while also becoming a member of Valley Presbyterian in Scottsdale. Volunteering and community service was very important to Jeanette. She spent years working with Scottsdale Boys & Girls Club and McCormick Ranch Women's Association. As an avid knitter and master of cross-stitch she donated many handmade items to charitable organizations for annual fundraising events.
Jeanette had a smile that lit up a room and nothing gave her more joy than to be surrounded by family & friends. Always the social butterfly, she carried that into her community at Westminster Village; she was involved in many activities and fondly known as " The Bingo Lady". She loved baseball, rooting for the Arizona Diamondbacks and playing games like Hand & Foot, Bridge, Yahtzee and a family favorite Kings in the Corner. Jeanette will be remembered for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her compassionate spirit; but most of all she loved her family and instilled in them strong values.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Alvin L. Huggins, two grandsons; Ryan Huggins and Jacob Linnell and grandson in-law Charlie Northroup. As well as by her beloved parents, her brothers and many extended family members. She is survived by all five children; Diane Linnell, Jean Olson, Robert Huggins (Dawn), Gary Huggins (Jeanne) and Alan Huggins. In addition she leaves behind a legacy of 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Donations can be made in Jeanette's honor to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale (https://bgcs.org/donate/
) or to Westminster Village Foundation (https://www.wmvaz.com/our-foundation/
).