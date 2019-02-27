|
Jeanette Taylor
Scottsdale - Jeanette Taylor, 92, Scottsdale AZ, formerly of Mayville, ND passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Jeanette was born April 12, 1926 on a farm near Mayville. She was one of nine children born to Sarah (Teigland) and Peder Viseth, all proud of their Norwegian heritage. In 1946 Jeanette married Ernest M. Taylor, Jr. Together they moved to the Taylor farm near Clifford where they operated a dairy and grain farm. Jeanette was a hard worker and fed the farm workers from morning till dusk. In 1954 they adopted their first child James, an 18 month old toddler. Again in 1957 they were able to receive an infant baby girl, Julie. The new family was forever blessed through the aid of Lutheran Social Services in Fargo. Jeanette remained involved in the family farm after her husband past away in 1987. She was active participant of Mayville Lutheran Church where she often would be found working in the kitchen preparing and serving meals. Jeanette wintered in Arizona for several years before relocating there in 2003.
Jeanette loved to have fun in Arizona with her sisters and family. She made the best meals including her wonderful lefsa, flatbread, and potato dumplings. Jeanette loved unconditionally beyond measure and her love has graced innumerous people. Her love for the North Dakota prairie never left her thoughts.
Jeanette is survived by her son James (Allen Quie), Scottsdale AZ, daughter Julie Roach, Moorhead MN, loving sister Dorothy (Ed) Minnetonka, MN, brother-in-law Harlan Solberg Roseau, MN and one special grandson Andrew Roach, Moorhead, MN.
The family wishes to thank Chaparral Home Care for their support and care over the last eighteen months.
Jeanette was a kind and loving wife, mother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 3641 N. 56th St. Phoenix on Saturday, March 2 at 11 AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019