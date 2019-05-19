|
|
Jeanne C. Fushek
Phoenix - Jeanne was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on St. Patricks Day, 1927. she has one sister, Dorie, who lives two doors away from her and is still alive and doing well. Jeanne married her husband Joseph Fushek in 1948. He had just returned from serving in the Marines, during the Second World War. Jeanne and Joe had three children, Lynette, Dale, and Dean. Joe owned a tavern in Cleveland for many years. In 1960 the family moved to Phoenix. Jeanne went to work as a secretary. She worked hard and was promoted to be the Administrative Assistant for the Director of the Department of Economic Security for the State of Arizona. Jeanne and Joe had 4 granddaughters, 7 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Their home was always filled with family and hospitality for all who visited. Joe passed away in 2003. Since that time Jeanne has been blessed with a companion, Cecil Teed, who took good care of her and became part of the family. Jeanne passed away on Mother's Day, 2019. She will be greatly missed. She was always a source of unconditional love and encouragement.
Services will be held at 11am on Memorial Day, May 27, at the Praise and Worship Center, 2551 N. Arizona Ave. In Chandler, AZ. in lieu of flowers, Jeanne has requested donations to be made to the Praise and Worship Center.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019