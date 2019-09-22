Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Jeanne C. Soletske


1941 - 2019
Jeanne C. Soletske Obituary
Jeanne C. Soletske

Phoenix - Jeanne C. Soletske, 77, Phoenix, AZ formerly of Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1941 in Green Bay WI to the late Norbert and Delores (Zoch) Soletske. Jeanne was a 1959 graduate of Green Bay East High School. She received a degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Phoenix in 1992.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara Vanden Avond, Green Bay; brother, Roger (Mary Jane) Soletske, Harshaw, WI; nephews, Gregory (Pam) Vanden Avond and their children, Vinny and Tony; Chris Vanden Avond and his sons, Eric and Andrew; niece, Karen (Rick) Freitag and their children, Nickolas and Brooke; her biological daughter, Karen Jochman and her daughters Sarah Kerrigan and Stephanie Kerrigan; adored cats, Cleo and Zoey; and many other cousins, relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dennis Vanden Avond.

Private family services were held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019
