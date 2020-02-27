|
Jeanne Grob (DeBlaey)
Jeanne Grob (DeBlaey) quietly passed away to join the love of her life William Grob on January 31, 2020.
They met while working at the American Bowling Congress and married several years later.
Born in Milwaukee Wisconsin April 6, 1925, she lived in Arizona for over 30 years.
Jeanne is survived by sons, Daniel and David and their wives Nancy Grob and Connie Grob. Predeceased by her brother Robert DeBlaey of Milwaukee Wisconsin.
In addition she is the grandmother of Randall, of Milwaukee Wisconsin, Stephanie of New York City and Elizabeth of Scottsdale Arizona who mourn her passing.
Jeanne led a full life as a wife, mother, homemaker and executive secretary for the Milwaukee Public School system for over 25 years from where she retired. She was an avid bowler, card player and cook before her passing.
Her past several years were spent at the Huger Living Center in Phoenix Arizona where she was adored by all.
A luncheon and memorial in her honor will be held for friends, family and workers at the Huger Living Center 2345 W. Orangewood Ave. in Phoenix AZ 85021 on March 6, 2020 between 12 and 2.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020