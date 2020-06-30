Jeanne Hanley Kullik
1944 - 2020
Jeanne Hanley Kullik

Jeanne Hanley Kullik, age 76, passed away suddenly and peacefully of natural causes on June 27, 2020. Jeanne is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Michael Kullik, her brother Dr. Terry Hanley (Katherine) sister-in-law Nancy Hanley Eriksson, two nephews, three nieces and nine great nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents Ture Hanley and Virginia Hanley and Brother Lee Hanley.

Jeanne was born in Long Beach, California in 1944, she relocated with her family to Phoenix attending West Phoenix High School and graduating from Arizona State University with a degree in Education. She adored teaching kindergarten children in Southern California before moving to Santa Barbara with her husband. Those who knew and loved her will always remember her kindness and thoughtfulness. Jeanne was lovingly cared for and residing at Azalea Villa in Chandler when she passed away.

Private services were held at Legacy Funeral Home in Chandler.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
