Jeanne Hoover
Jeanne Hoover

Jeanne Hoover was born July10,1933. She entered into eternal life on August 28th, 2020 due to many complications. She is survived by her husband, Ira Dye, daughters Sheri Katz, Vicky (Steve) Bowles, and Lori (Kurt) Miller, and 1 granddaughter Lindsey, and her beloved dog, Corky. She also leaves behind many friends and loved ones.

Jeanne grew up in the shoe business that her mother, and father, started back in the 50's, called Cancellation Shoes. When her parents retired, she took over the family business, and changed the name to Famous Brands, which is now, Famous Footwear. She grew the business with multiple stores, eventually sold the stores and retired. Jeanne loved to socialize and had many friends. She spent many a summer up north in Pinewood, Munds Park where she loved to golf and get together with family and friends. She then moved to Munds Park full time. It was her heaven on earth.

She had a heart of gold and had a way of making everyone she met, feel welcomed and loved.

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our most precious mom. We are so grateful for her life and will be eternally grateful for all she has done for our family.

Forever in our hearts.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
