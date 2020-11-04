Jeanne Marie Rhodes



Jeanne Marie Rhodes, age 93, of Sun City, AZ, passed away peacefully in McHenry on Friday morning, October 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne was born April 25, 1927, in Chicago, the daughter of Hubert and Edna (Thompson) Flack. For much of her adult life, Jeanne lived in Ohio where she married the love of her life, Junior "Lee" Rhodes in 1971. Lee preceded Jeanne in death in 2005.



For many years, Jeanne worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. In 1991, Jeanne and Lee, along with Jeanne's beloved twin sister, June, retired and moved to Sun City, Arizona, where she enjoyed living for almost 30 years. In August of this year, Jeanne moved to McHenry to be closer to family.



Jeanne valued her relationships with God, family, and friends above everything else in her life. Her Catholic faith was the foundation of who she was. She had a profound impact on those who were privileged to know her as she radiated the love of Christ, always encouraging others in their faith. She was a founder of the Divine Will Cenacle devoted to supporting the Community Priests. Jeanne gave generously of her time, assisting new members and holding weekly meetings in her home for over 21 years.



Jeanne is survived by her sister-in-law, Jacqueline Flack, many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Hubert and Edna Flack, and husband, Lee Rhodes, Jeanne was preceded in death by her sisters: Catherine Flack and June Flack; sister and brother-inlaw, Dolores (Flack) and John Kasper; brother, Hubert "Jerry" Flack; sister-in-laws: Edie Hapney, Lucille Sheppard and Freda Cooper; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Rhodes.



Due to Covid Restrictions, a funeral mass will be said at a later date in Sun City, Arizona. Jeanne will be interred alongside her husband and twin sister at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Avondale, AZ.









