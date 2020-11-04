1/1
Jeanne Marie Rhodes
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Marie Rhodes

Jeanne Marie Rhodes, age 93, of Sun City, AZ, passed away peacefully in McHenry on Friday morning, October 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne was born April 25, 1927, in Chicago, the daughter of Hubert and Edna (Thompson) Flack. For much of her adult life, Jeanne lived in Ohio where she married the love of her life, Junior "Lee" Rhodes in 1971. Lee preceded Jeanne in death in 2005.

For many years, Jeanne worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. In 1991, Jeanne and Lee, along with Jeanne's beloved twin sister, June, retired and moved to Sun City, Arizona, where she enjoyed living for almost 30 years. In August of this year, Jeanne moved to McHenry to be closer to family.

Jeanne valued her relationships with God, family, and friends above everything else in her life. Her Catholic faith was the foundation of who she was. She had a profound impact on those who were privileged to know her as she radiated the love of Christ, always encouraging others in their faith. She was a founder of the Divine Will Cenacle devoted to supporting the Community Priests. Jeanne gave generously of her time, assisting new members and holding weekly meetings in her home for over 21 years.

Jeanne is survived by her sister-in-law, Jacqueline Flack, many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Hubert and Edna Flack, and husband, Lee Rhodes, Jeanne was preceded in death by her sisters: Catherine Flack and June Flack; sister and brother-inlaw, Dolores (Flack) and John Kasper; brother, Hubert "Jerry" Flack; sister-in-laws: Edie Hapney, Lucille Sheppard and Freda Cooper; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Rhodes.

Due to Covid Restrictions, a funeral mass will be said at a later date in Sun City, Arizona. Jeanne will be interred alongside her husband and twin sister at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Avondale, AZ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved