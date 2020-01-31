|
Jeanne Marie Wead
Born to Clarence and Helene (Bleichroth) Waschow in Chicago on April 25, 1931. She attended Park Ridge elementary and Taft High School, in Edison Park, a neighborhood of Chicago. Jeanne also attended Valparaiso University, in Valparaiso Indiana.
She then married James Scott Wead of Skokie, in 1950 in Edison Park IL. Raised three children in Rolling Meadows IL, moving to Sun City West in 1980. Jeanne died at Banner Del Webb Hospital on January 26, 2020.
Remaining to mourn her passing are her children: Cynthia Keithley (Stephen) of Albuquerque, NM; James Wead (Teri) of Schaumburg IL, and Robert Wead of Sun City West AZ.
Her much loved Grandchildren: Christopher (Amber) and Barry Keithley, Melissa (Milan) Kosanovic, James Wead, RJ (Jennifer) Mepham, and Jeff (Sirena) Mepham, and Kelli (Phillip), Patrick (Katelyn), and Daniel (Kelli).
Her dear Great grandchildren: Nikola, Alexander, and Zachary Kosanovic, Willa and Emmie Mepham and Nathaniel Keithley.
Sister of James (Lois) and William (Claudia) Waschow. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins across the country.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband James, brother Robert, parents Clarence and Helene Waschow, and sister Marion.
Jeanne will be remembered for her artistic skills in ceramics, counted cross-stitch, and plastic canvas. Jeanne and Jim enjoyed square dancing clubs for many years making many lifelong friends in two states. One of her fondest memories was the time her extensive angel collection was displayed in Banner del Webb during the Christmas season.
Thanks and gratitude to the many caregivers, medical professionals and emergency responders who served Mom's needs with love and compassion.
Visitation is Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:30 to 12:00 noon. Visitation is being held at Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel, 13738 W Camino del Sol, Sun City West.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020