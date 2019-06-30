|
Jeanne Otis (Edmonds) Fronske
Mesa - 1940-2019
Jeanne Otis (Edmonds) Fronske, born January 13, 1940, died March 29, 2019 in Mesa Arizona. She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Fronske, siblings Marikay Kapkee, Beth Ford, and Andy Edmonds, daughters Kimberly Otis and Lisa Otis-Kisor, as well as grandchildren Salena Scott, Megan Capitano, and Alex Kisor, great granddaughter Selah Scott, and stepchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Jeanne was a beloved mother and family member, as well as a talented and accomplished artist as a Professor of Art at Arizona State University (ASU) for 30 years, where she taught and mentored many undergraduate and graduate art students.
Jeanne received her BA in Fine Arts from DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana, her BFA in Ceramics and Painting from Denison University, Granville, Ohio, and her MFA in Ceramics from The Ohio State University, Columbus. Previously she taught at San Diego State University; and been Guest Artist at both Idyllwild School of Music and the Arts, California and Arrowmont School of Art and Crafts, Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Jeanne has received large scale corporate commissions including the Hughes Aircraft Corporation, Los Angeles. Her work has received numerous awards and has been exhibited extensively throughout the country, including at the Smithsonian's Renwick Gallery. Her work was featured in an interview with Beth Toth and article, "Jeanne Otis: A Color Dialogue" in the January 1988 issue of Ceramics Monthly.
Unfortunately, a pottery sale and an estate sale were held before Jeanne died, without Jeanne's knowledge, nor any notice to any of her family members besides her husband. Jeanne's daughters, grandchildren, siblings and others are devastated by this additional loss, and are interested in preserving her legacy by acquiring or purchasing Jeanne's artwork or family heirlooms that may be available. Please contact [email protected] for more information. Please see a website of Jeanne's obituary and photos of her artistic legacy at https://www.jeanneotislegacy.com/.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019