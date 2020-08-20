Jeanne Shumway
Phoenix - Phoenix, AZ. Jeanne Anne Reames Rathbun Shumway, died peacefully with her family by her side on August 8, 2020, two days shy of her 90th birthday. The daughter of Glenn M. Reames and Mary Sise Reames, Jeannie was born on August 10, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio. She moved to Mesa, with her parents and brother, John Lester Reames, in 1940 and graduated from Mesa High School in 1948. After high school, Jeannie went on to St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, graduating with an RN degree in 1952. It was during nurses training that she met her first husband, Fred Rathbun. She and Fred were married in April 1952, and had two children. In 1963, Jeannie married Jerry Shumway, also from Mesa. She loved Jerry's children and grandchild as her own. They were married 49 years at the time of his death. Jeannie is survived by her son, Kevin Rathbun and his wife, Annette; her daughter, Karen DeFusco and her husband Bob; her step children, Sharon Shumard and John Shumway, eight grandchildren, Tiffany and Matthew DeFusco, Cody & Jake Rathbun, Nick Tarabori, Jeremy & Travis Shumard and Monica Schultz, three great-grandchildren, and nephews, Micky & Marty Reames. Final arrangements are through A. L. Moore Grimshaw. Please see website at www.almoore-grimshaw.com
for service dates.
Watch stream live at https://www.facebook.com/ALMooreGrimshaw/
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Disabled American Veterans
, Wounded Warriors
and the Humane Society