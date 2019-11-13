Services
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
720 Merrick Ave.
N. Merrick, NY
View Map
Jeanne V. Karl


1926 - 2019
Jeanne V. Karl Obituary
Jeanne V. Karl

Phoenix - Jeanne Karl, 93, of N. Merrick, N.Y. passed away on November 12, 2019. Jeanne was born January 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Jeanne is predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold. She is survived by her three sons Michael (Vallerie), Terry (Ellen), Richard (Bruce) her daughter, Linda Salony (William), four grandchildren, Scott, Summer, Stacey, her angel in heaven, Krystie as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Jeanne worked for Hofstra University for 25 years, and became Director of Acquisitions for the Hofstra University Library.

A viewing will take place at N.F. Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave., N. Merrick, N.Y. 11566 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17th. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 720 Merrick Ave., N. Merrick, N.Y. on Monday, Nov. 18th at 10:00 a.m. followed by her burial at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, N.Y.

Memorial Contributions may be made to .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
