Jeannette Messler
Our Mom, Jeannette Messler, born January 20 1927, went to be with her Lord and Savior November 6, 2019.
Jeannette was born in Grafton, Ohio where she grew up and attended Grafton High School.
It was in Ohio where she met and married her husband of 46 years, Robert Messler.
Jeannette and her husband Bob lived in many states and finally settled in Phoenix in 1980.
Jeannette was a great Mom and a wonderful Grandmother and great Grandmother.
She was very active and truly loved to golf. She golfed in the Ladies club at Bellaire Golf course up until the age of 87.
Jeannette is preceded in death by her husband Bob in 1993. She is survived by her 4 Children, Don Messler (Cindi), daughters Barbara Stifter, Kathy McNeill ( Bob), and Judy Denmon ( Dave). She is also survived by 10 grand children and 18 Great Grandchildren.
She was truly loved and will be missed by all.
Service will be as follows: Mass at our Lady of the Valley(3220 W Greenway, Phoenix) follwed by graveside services at Phoenix Memorial Park ( 200 W. Beardsley Rd. and the back to Our Lady of the Valley for Luncheon.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019