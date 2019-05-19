|
|
Jeannie (Carothers) Abel
Phoenix - Jeannie (Carothers) Abel passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona surrounded by her loving family. She was 73. Jeannie was born on January 6, 1946 to L.C. and Gladys Carothers in Chickasha, Oklahoma. The family moved to Arizona in 1954. Jean was the proud mother of three sons: Donald Wayne Waelde, Leslie Charles (Chuck) Waelde; and Aaron Douglas Waelde. Jeannie was a devoted mother, grandmother and fondly referred to as "Grandma the Great."
Jeannie worked for many years and retired as the financial controller for Exhibit Group Giltspur in 2005. She loved the Phoenix Suns and was a loyal season ticket holder. Jean was always an avid competitor no matter the game. She enjoyed travel and beachcombing especially in San Diego on Mission Beach, her favorite spot in the world.
Jeannie is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Donald Wayne Carothers. She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Abel of Phoenix; sons Don (Sandra) Waelde of Chandler; Chuck (Tonja) Waelde of Peoria; and, Aaron Waelde of Peoria; her sister Cathy (Scott) Baur of Valley Center, California; sister-in-law Lency (Chuck) Spezzano of Hawaii; grandsons Nathan and Donnie, granddaughters Jessica, Tiffanie, Amanda and Sierra; and great grandsons Avett, Abram, Axton and Fox; nieces and nephews Christopher Spezzano, Jaime Spezzano, Danielle Baur and Michael Baur.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019