|
|
Jeannie Griffiths James
Peoria - Born December 27, 1939 in Provo, Utah passed away June 10, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandma, Great Grandma, and a special friend. She graduated from American Fork High School where she excelled as a cheer leader. She also attended Brigham Young University.
She married E.J. Lee. They had three sons Kirk, Jeff, and Bob. She was a wonderful mother attending all their events while working full time. She later divorced. Then she met her love, Gordon James. Theirs was a true love story and her passing has left a large hole in Gordon's life. They married and settled in Green River, Wyoming with the boys. They opened a restaurant, ice-cream store, and a home building business. The adventure blossomed as they had a boat on Flaming Gorge where they spent many days fishing. They fished and boated most of the waters in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Utah.
After they left Green River Jeannie and Gordon started an oilfield service company. It was based out of Evanston, Wyoming. They traveled all over the West during work for the major oil companies. During these trips Jeannie and Gordon would explore all the historic sights. One of their favorite spots was Browns Park where they would raft and fish the Green River.
Soon they moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Jeannie became an interior designer working for several furniture stores. Gordon went into the car business as he once owned a Ford dealership in Utah. The adventure continued. They traveled over every foot of Arizona. They hiked the slot canyons, fished Lees Ferry on the Colorado River, explored many ghost towns, toured most of the historic areas of the state. They enjoyed their summer home in Munds Park, Arizona. This became where the grand kids wanted to go. It was a family retreat.
Jeannie is survived by her husband Gordon James, sons Kirk, Jeff, and Robert Lee, sisters Marylyn Mansfield, Eve Wallis, Dorthery Lewis, Meg Ballard, brother Dr. Mike Callahan. 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She has chosen to be cremated and her ashes will be strewn on her beloved Mt. Timpanogos in Utah.
A service will be held June, 28. 2019 Regency Mortuary 9850 w. Thunderbird Sun City, Az. June 28, 2019 at 11 am.
The family asks the in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019