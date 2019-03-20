Jeff Higginbotham



Phoenix - Jeff Harry Higginbotham was born on October 4, 1928 in Abeline, Texas. His mother was Doris Duvall and his father was Paul Bonner Higginbotham. He had two sisters, Doris Onita Higginbotham Thompson born in 1922 and Marcheta Higginbotham born in 1925. He also had a brother James William Higginbotham born in 1931. When he was five, his mother passed away and the family moved to Kopperl, Texas where he lived on the family farm. When he was twelve the family moved to Los Angeles and he thrived becoming the class president of his Junior High School. He joined the ROTC in Belmont High School at sixteen and he enlisted in the Air Force in 1945. He loved flying and had several careers throughout his life including forming Higginbotham Glass Company which he passed on the his son, Dana Higginbotham and grandson, John Higginbotham. He was also a real estate Broker for over thirty years.



He was a very passionate Christian and active member in his church, North Phoenix Baptist Church.



He had three sons, Michael, Jeffery and Dana Higginbotham, a step daughter, Joy Partridge and a step son, Gary Stanton. He had a very special fondness for his niece, Cynthia Forquer and his dearest friend, Freddie Bowerman.



He has twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.



Graveside services in his honor will be held Friday, March 22nd at 1:00pm at Green Acres Cemetery, 401 N Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85257 Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary