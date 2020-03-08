|
|
Jeff Hill
Queen Creek, AZ. - Jeff Hill 52, passed away on March 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and close friends in Queen Creek, AZ. He was married to the love of his life Rowena Hill for the last 28 years and was the proud father of Jason, Chelsea, Ashley and Nicholas.
Born in Ogden, Utah he was the son of Ronald Hill and Barbara Van Antwerp. He attended and played football for Snow College where he and his team were inducted into the Junior College Hall of Fame. He also attended Weber State College. Upon leaving college, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served as a Marine Corps KC-130 Hercules Loadmaster from 1989 to 1997. He was assigned to VMGR 152 (Sumos) in Okinawa, Japan and VMGR 352 (Raiders) in El Toro, California. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps as a Sergeant and had spent time deployed around the world, including the Philippines, Desert Storm and Somalia.
After the Marine Corps he moved to Arizona to be close to his Mom and her husband. He was in the housing construction industry and was last employed by VIP Homes.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed all sports and especially football. He was a coach to many youth basketball and football players including his sons Jason and Nicholas. He was a Dallas Cowboys football fan. He enjoyed the outdoors and visiting his family cabin in Utah and telling stories of his time in the Marines. He will be remembered for his love of his family, his friendship, leadership, compassion and willingness to do whatever it took to accomplish the mission or job.
He is survived by his wife, Rowena, his son Jason, and his wife Asia, his daughter Chelsea, his son Nicholas, his mother Barbara and her husband Randy, one sister Michelle, his granddaughter Bianca, grandson Fenris, granddaughter Rinoa, the family dog Nina and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Ronald and his daughter Ashley.
The memorial service will be held at his church in Queen Creek, Arizona. Also, a grave side service will be held in Ogden, Utah. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to: Infinity Hospice Care, 5110 North 40th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85018.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020