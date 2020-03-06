|
|
Jeff J Colby
Jeff J Colby passed away with family by his side on January 23, 2020. He was born in Detroit Michigan on March 16, 1942. He graduated from Benedictine High School in Detroit Michigan. He worked for Ray Whitfield Ford. He relocated to Scottsdale, AZ and started Colby Car Company in 1981. He created a three generation Auto Wholesale empire with two sons and two grandsons keeping his legacy alive.
Jeff is survived by his wife Gwen Colby of 52 years, son Sean and wife Missy, granddaughters Sierra and Lexis, Son Darren and wife Malena, grandsons Stone, Slater, Cruz and Niko. His extended family includes Michelle Link, Treena Chase, Jordan Dopke, Ralph Verdino, Casey Aragon, Danny Mayorga, Jayson Holcomb along with his life long best friends Tom Mosher and Roy Hannan.
Nascar and the car business was his passion along with being a husband, father of two and a grandpa of six grandkids who he loved dearly.
Join us in celebrating Jeff at Messingers Funeral Home, Pinnacle Peak on Saturday March 14th, 2020 from 1:00pm-4:00pm.
Donations can be made to the Parkinson's Dementia Lewy Body Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020