Jeffery Lee Ward passed away peacefully on 8/27/2020. Preceded in death by his parents Horace and Betty. Jeff worked in construction, precast concrete most of his adult life. He worked for Tanner Company in Phoenix and McCarthy in California. Survived by his son's Chris (Rachel), Jeffery M, his sister Lisa Jacka (Kevin) and 5 grandchildren.









