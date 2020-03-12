|
|
Jeffery Rothamer
September 26, 1957 - March 7, 2020
If he were alive today, he would insist that this is all terribly unnecessary, but since he is not and we (his family) are, we get the final say. In truth, we all lost a most generous, creative, kind, artistic and gentle soul. He was a son, brother, husband, uncle, cousin and friend. In short, yes, he was short, but his spirit and memory live on in our hearts and minds. Jeffery Mark Rothamer left this vale of tears March 7th, 2020. At his side was his loving wife Donna of 28 years. He is survived by his sweet mother, Marcia, his three siblings (Bruce, Denise & Terry), numerous nephews and nieces, cousins… the list goes on. His father, Dennis, proceeded him and they are now catching up.
Jeff, if you had the privilege to know him, was so funny and kind. Material things, well, they just didn't matter that much to him. A guitar, an amplifier, some recording equipment and throw in a banjo for twang, those were his passions. And, man, was he good. Far too many amazing songs will depart with him, but we hope to 'shake the dust' off a few and do them some justice down the road.
Jeff was an artist in so many ways. For a few years, he took to pottery with a vengeance. After building an in-house studio, throwing stunning pots, winning awards and selling them at art shows, he abruptly stopped and moved onto poetry. A few incredible books later, he was ready to invest all his heart and soul into the guitar. He made intricate and sublime folk music that many published musicians would die (bad choice of words), would kill (that's another section) … okay, would love to produce. Jeff, you sweet wonderful man, we are so sad to see you go far too soon at the age of 62, but we know you have always sought peace and wish you Godspeed on the next part of your journey. May you know of our love and continue to make amazing music on the other side. For when we meet you there, we cannot wait to hear all your beautiful songs.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020