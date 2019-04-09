|
Jeffrey A. Duncan
Scottsdale - Jeffrey A. Duncan, 56, a resident of Scottsdale and Mayer, AZ, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 with his wife Leah Gleason by his side.
Jeff was born April 28, 1962 in Flushing, Michigan to John and Judith Arn Duncan. He was a devoted brother to Mark Duncan of Prescott Valley, AZ. He graduated from Flushing High School in 1980 where he was a talented three sport All-Conference player in football, basketball, and baseball. He was the ultimate competitor and the one you always wanted on your team.
After graduating from high school, Jeff earned a Bachelor's degree from Eastem Michigan University and his Masters degree in Education Administration from Central Michigan University.
"Dunc", as friends knew him, was very proud of his Flint roots and the practical life lessons that he leamed. He embraced his mid-westem values. He always seemed to be able to draw a parallel between life experiences and sports, especially in terms of practice, commitment, hard work and acceptance of responsibility. He cherished the enduring interaction that develops between a coach and player; he went on to nurture that type of relationship with countless players and students. In true form he approached his battle with cancer as another challenge, another competition.
Jeff enjoyed a distinguished career as a teacher, principal, and coach in Michigan at Kearsley, Flint Hamady, Bentley, Baldwin, Allen Park, Muskegon Orchard View Alternative and Whitehall High Schools. In 2006 he moved to Arizona where he worked at Ray High School in Kearney, Salt River High School in Scottsdale, and he spent the last eight years as Principal of Mayer High School.
Jeff was a highly motivated and supportive administrator who was committed to achieving excellence. He was a leader, role model, and motivating force with an uncompromised quest for quality educational opportunities for all students. Staff and students had an overwhelming love and appreciation for Jeff's passion and admirable qualities. He will always be remembered for his positivity, dedication, passion, impact on young adults, and his ability to motivate and inspire others.
Jeff was a devoted husband and partner; Leah was his best friend and the love of his life. Together they enjoyed attending sporting events, working out, biking, hiking, exploring new places, walking on the beach, and spending time with his extended family. He cherished his role of uncle to his seven nieces and nephews, Jack, Kendall, and Daniel Gleason of Arlington, MA; and Julia, Will, Chloe and Ryan Shea of Winnetka, IL. They loved playing football, going to the beach, and eating ice cream together on Cape Cod.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Judith Am Saville. He leaves behind his wife, Leah Gleason and brother Mark Duncan as well as Bemie and Pat Gleason of Jupiter, FL; Marion Gleason and John Basile of Arlington, MA; Tim and Liza Gleason of Arlington, MA; Nora and John Shea of Winnetka, IL; his nieces and nephews and many life-long friends.
A celebration of Jeff's life will take place at Mayer High School on Saturday, April 27 at 1:00 pm. A second celebration of life will take place in Michigan this summer. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Jeffs memory to: Yavapai Exceptional Industries (YEI), a charitable organization supporting adults with disabilities at yeiworks.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 9, 2019