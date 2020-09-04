Jeffrey Banker

Jeffrey BankerMesa - Jeff Banker, who passed on September 2nd, 2020, at age 58, was a towering presence in the lives of his friends, community, and family. Known for his warmth, kindness, and humor, Jeff will be remembered foremost for the honor and dignity he embodied even in the face of suffering. Born on March 14th, 1962, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Janice and Gary Banker, Jeff grew up as an only child. However, the fact that he did not have biological siblings did not mean that he lacked brothers and sisters. Jeff had the inimitable ability to make friends, and even acquaintances feel like family. A graduate of Coronado High School and Arizona State University, Jeff was an active member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and earned a bachelor's degree in marketing. Jeff's antics with his fellow Kappa Sig brothers were the stuff of legend at ASU; however, due both to uncertainty regarding the statute of limitations and a desire to protect the not-so-innocent, they will not be detailed in this obituary. Jeff spent his career developing his family's business, Banker Insulation. He began as a kid tasked with loading trucks in the sweltering Arizona heat and ended it as both the company's President and a titan of the construction industry. He was a passionate advocate and supporter of many industry organizations, including the Arizona Subcontractors Association of AZ, the Insulation Contractors Association of America, and the National Insulation Contractor's Exchange, taking on leadership roles and forging life-long friendships. Of all his business accomplishments, he was perhaps most proud of his work with Luke Air Force Base, where he was named Honorary Commander of the 308th Squadron in recognition of his commitment and support. Jeff married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Susan, in 1988 and was the proud father to his sons, Geoffrey and Brandan. For all of his friends, interests, and corporate success, he was undoubtedly most proud of his role as a father and husband. Jeff battled appendiceal cancer for three years, demonstrating grace, courage, and honor in the face of tragedy. Throughout the battle, his first and only priorities were for his wife, sons, father, friends, and colleagues. While the world may feel like a darker place after Jeff's passing, he would not want anyone to think that way. His legacy lives on in his sons and the warmest memories of his closest friends and family. A visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jeff's name to either Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or the 100 Club of Arizona, 333 N. 44th St. Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85008.