Jeffrey Clay Schweikart
Mesa - Jeffrey Clay Schweikart, 64, of Mesa lost his short battle with cancer on January 27, 2020. Jeff was born to Burl and Elizabeth Schweikart on June 29, 1955 in Douglas, AZ. He leaves behind his wife Dianne, his two sons Joshua and Thomas, two stepsons Darin and David and 10 beloved grandchildren. There was nothing Jeff couldn't do. It could be said that he was a jack of all trades and a master of each. He was a general contractor, a craftsman, a mechanic, a welder and especially excelled at restoring historic homes. Jeff will be remembered for his selflessness, integrity, trustworthiness, ability, ingenuity and willingness to help at all times. He was a wonderful husband, father, Papa, son, brother and friend. His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 2857 N. Norfolk, Mesa 85215. Stop by anytime between 2-6 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020