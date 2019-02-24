|
Jeffrey D. Hite
Indianapolis - Jeffrey D. Hite, 64, of Indianapolis passed away at his home on December 23 following a long illness.
Hite was born in Muncie, Ind. and was graduated from Yorktown High School. He studied radio and TV at Ball State University and first worked at WISH-TV in Indianapolis. In 1991 he moved to Phoenix and was employed by KTVK-TV and KNXV-TV, mainly as a news director, returning to Indiana in 2015.
He loved sports, especially hockey, baseball and Indy car racing. He was also interested in World War II history. He is described by friends as bright, sweet and extremely funny.
Hite was preceded in death by his mother Phyllis Baird Prewett, brother Greg Hite, and step-father Fred Prewett. He is survived by three step-siblings. Several lifelong friends mourn his loss.
Friends are planning a celebration of his life to be held in Indianapolis in the spring.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019