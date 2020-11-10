1/1
Jeffrey Devon Emmons
Jeffrey Devon Emmons

On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Jeffrey Devon Emmons, loving father, passed away at the age of 79.

He was born on February 28, 1941 in Vincennes, IN to Robert and Ethel Emmons. Graduating from Chrisman High School in 1959, Jeff received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Northern Illinois University in 1968. He worked for the US Postal Service in Phoenix, AZ for more than 35 years.

Jeff specialized in Intelligence in the US Army and served honorably in the Vietnam War.

Jeff had a passion for collecting art, books and sparkly trinkets. He read the New York Times daily, enjoyed going to museums and was an avid music lover.

He was known for his quirky smile, infectious laugh, colorful style and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Robert, his mother, Ethel, and his two brothers Bob and Mike. He is survived by his three children, Devon, Tasha, and Carson, his sister, Sandra, and his grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
