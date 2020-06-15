Jeffrey Jacobs
Scottsdale - It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey Jacobs announces his passing after a lengthy illness on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 72. He went peacefully to Heaven with his family by his side. Jeff was born on March 9, 1948 to Eshia and Louise Jacobs in Flint, Michigan. Jeff is survived by his wife Nancy of almost 52 years, his sister, Quida who lives in Florida; Tom (Sheryl) from Horton, MI; Laura (Greg) McNally in Scottsdale, AZ; Robert (Sabrina) in Peoria, AZ, and seven grandchildren. Jeff graduated from Plymouth High School in 1967 and went on to attend Eastern Michigan University. He took over his father's business, Michigan Extruded Aluminum, in 1976. He raised his children in Jackson, Michigan and then moved to Scottsdale in 1995. Jeff enjoyed the business world, muscle cars and connecting with great friends. He was a man who cared for others, especially his family. A memorial service will be planned at a later date due to the pandemic. Donations can be made to Jackson Christian School 4200 Lowe Rd. Jackson, MI 49203 www.jacksonchristianschool.org (gift: Jeff Jacobs Memorial) or Mayo Clinic Kidney Transplant Program, www.philanthropy.mayoclinic.org (gift: Kidney Transplant).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.