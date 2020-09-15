1/1
Jeffrey Kyle "Jeff" Tregaskes
Jeffrey "Jeff" Kyle Tregaskes

Laguna Beach, CA - Jeffrey "Jeff" Kyle Tregaskes, 46, died unexpectedly while ocean swimming in Laguna Beach, CA on August 28, 2020.

Jeff was born in Yuma, Arizona on May 17, 1974. He was the oldest son of Peggy Tregaskes Torres and Fred and Nancy Tregaskes. An entrepreneur, Jeff divided his time between Scottsdale, AZ and Laguna Beach, working in real estate, financial investment and commercial restoration. He attended Chandler schools and Arizona State University.

Family and friends brought Jeff his greatest joys and accomplishments. He loved being with his nieces and nephews and his sweet dog Gracie, participating in sports and all travel. The ocean and mountains were particularly special to him, providing our family peace that Jeff went to heaven doing something he loved in a place he cherished.

In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by his brothers Gabe (Taira) Tregaskes; Brent (Audrey) Tregaskes: stepsister Dara Torres; 4 nieces and nephews; Gracie; a very large extended family and many friends. Jeff's stepfather, Leonard Torres preceded him in death. He will be greatly missed by those of us lucky enough to love and be loved by Jeff.

A private family gathering with a video and celebration of life planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Phoenix Rescue Mission. https://phoenixrescuemission.org/ in Jeff's name.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
