|
|
Jeffrey Lee Rose
Phoenix - Jeffrey Lee Rose, 63, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Jeff was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on February 13, 1955, and moved to Phoenix with his family at the age of two. He attended St Vincent De Paul grade school and graduated from Maryvale High School in 1973. He moved to Prescott in 1978 and owned a construction company before joining Yavapai College as Facilities Manager until his retirement. Jeff was a long-time member and former chief of Smoki, and a member of the Aztlan Lodge of Masons. Jeff was preceded in death by his wife, Berta, his father and mother John and Helen Rose, and stepson Michael Ganes. He is survived by daughters Crystal Rose (Brett Meier), Cathy Kuflik (Howard), granddaughters Ilyssa and Julianna Kuflik, his brother Tom Rose (Katy), and friends too numerous to name. His gentle heart, kind and generous nature, fun-loving and welcoming personality, and his eagerness to help others were gifts that will remain with all who knew him. Jeff enjoyed good blues music and partying with his friends. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. For questions please contact us at (928)445-2221
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019