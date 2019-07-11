|
|
Jeffrey Lewis Knapp
Phoenix - Jeffrey Lewis Knapp went to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Jeffrey was born February 1, 1952 in Greenville, CA to Milton Elwyn and Catherine Frances (Sharp) Knapp. He attended Elk Grove High School in Elk Grove, California before moving to Arizona to attend college. In Phoenix, he studied Electrical Engineering at DeVry University and Marketing Management at Lamson Business College.
He was married to Debra Jean Dollar on March 29, 1975 in Clark County, NV. Jeffrey and Debra had three children, Tarina, Jeaneen and Randall. They later divorced.
Jeffrey had many occupations throughout the years. His most recent was working 20 years for United Blood Services, now known as Vitalant. He was a regular donor, donating both blood and platelets. He was also a huge advocate for blood donation.
He had several interests. He loved cars, postal stamps, photography and dabbling in genealogy. He made postcards, usually with a picture of a hot rod, and mailed them to his friends and family members with a short complimentary note. He also advocated scholarships for underprivileged children and loaned money to help people in third world countries to become self sufficient.
Jeffrey was a very kind, loving and caring man. He never spoke unkindly about anyone and made friends everywhere he went. He loved talking to people. He also loved to joke around. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his infant sister Kathryn Frances Knapp, his brother Randall Scott
Knapp, his parents and his daughter Tarina Brook Knapp. Jeffrey is survived by his daughter Jeaneen Wiian Knapp (Nick) Brown and their children Ivoriee Lee, Quinn Levi and Boone Wyman, his son Randall Lewis Knapp, his sister Sandra Louise Knapp (Richard) Drews and her son Tyland Hendrix and his son Milo, and her son Zakk (Christina) Custodia and their daughter Mollie. He also leaves behind long time love and special friend, Tammy White.
Since he donated his body to science, there will not be a funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 11, 2019