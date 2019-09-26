Services
Messinger Mortuaries
12065 North Saguaro Blvd.
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
(480) 837-5588
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
12615 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ
View Map
Jeffrey Louis LoDestro


1944 - 2019
Jeffrey Louis LoDestro Obituary
Jeffrey Louis LoDestro

Fountain Hills - Jeffrey Louis LoDestro, 75 of Fountain Hills, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 at his residence following a brave battle against ALS. His family was at his side. Jeff was born on January 30, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois. In the summer of 1957, Jeff's parents moved the family to Scottsdale, Arizona where he met his loving wife of 54 years, Phyllis. He is survived by his wife, two children, daughter Kerry (Eric) and son Tony (Mary) and five grandchildren, Teresa, Tyler, Nicole, Logan and Megan. He now joins his parents and sister who have passed before him. Visitation is planned for Saturday, September 28 at 9:15 AM with memorial service following immediately after at 10:00 AM at Church of the Ascension (12615 N Fountain Hills Blvd Fountain Hills, AZ 85268). In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the ALS Association Arizona Chapter (360 E. Coronado Rd. Ste 140 Phoenix, AZ 85014), Hospice of The Valley (1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014), or a .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 26, 2019
