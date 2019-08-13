Services
Sinai Mortuary of AZ
4538 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-248-0030
Jeffrey Scott Herman


1947 - 2019
Jeffrey Scott Herman Obituary
Jeffrey Scott Herman

Phoenix - Jeffrey Scott Herman, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 30, 1947. Jeffrey worked for Sharp International Business Machines and was a top salesman. He was a soldier in the United States Army and served his country as a recruiter and a soldier. Jeffrey is survived by his sweetheart Yvonne, his sister Sharon, her husband Carl Gilman and his two nieces Eileen Fagen and Caryn Assa. Jeffrey had a love for gardening, travel, model trains and sharing his life with Yvonne. There will be a private service in his honor. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019
