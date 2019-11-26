Services
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-834-9255
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
Jeffrey "Jeff" Sitton

Jeffrey "Jeff" Sitton Obituary
Jeffrey "Jeff" Sitton

Mesa - Jeffrey (Jeff) Sitton

Arizona Native Jeff Sitton, 60, passed November 23, 2019 in the comfort of his home.

Jeff was known as an honest hard-working businessman and a people person while he ran his drywall company during his career. Jeff was not only talented, but creative; regardless of what he made it usually came out great when he customized the design. In addition to these wonderful qualities Jeff had a great sense of humor and an endless amount of love for his family and friends. He would give the shirt off his back, without question, if asked.

He is survived by his dear mother Marian; children Deanna (Todd), Casey, and Dakotah; grandchildren Cierra, Casey Jr., Kyle, and Levi; siblings Brad (Cathy), Debbie (Jerry), Randy (Susan) and Terry (Mike); other family and friends. Jeff will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.

A memorial service in his honor will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at Meldrum Mortuary and Crematory at 11:00 am. All are welcome to join a gathering at Delta Hotels by Marriot, 200 N. Centennial Way Mesa, AZ 85201 afterwards.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
