Services
Risher Montebello Mortuary
1316 Whittier Blvd.
Montebello, CA 90640
323-728-1261
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
1316 Herbert Ave.
Los Angeles, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Alvarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Z. Alvarez


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Z. Alvarez Obituary
Jennie Z. Alvarez

Chandler - Alvarez, Jennie Z .94 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on May 16, 1925 in Los Angeles. Jennie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a Rosie Riveter during World War ll and worked on the Lockheed P-38 fighter plane. She married Luis J. Alvarez on February 7, 1959 and spent 58 years with him until his death in 2017. Jennie worked for over 30 years as a classroom instructional assistant in both California and Arizona. She is survived by her sons Ricardo (Lorraine), Ramon (Wendy) and Robert (Xotchi); four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Risher Mortuary, 1316 W. Whittier Blvd. Montebello, CA 90640. Mass will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1316 Herbert Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90023. Interment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 966 Potrero Grande Dr. Rosemead, CA 91770.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Risher Montebello Mortuary
Download Now