|
|
Jennie Z. Alvarez
Chandler - Alvarez, Jennie Z .94 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on May 16, 1925 in Los Angeles. Jennie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a Rosie Riveter during World War ll and worked on the Lockheed P-38 fighter plane. She married Luis J. Alvarez on February 7, 1959 and spent 58 years with him until his death in 2017. Jennie worked for over 30 years as a classroom instructional assistant in both California and Arizona. She is survived by her sons Ricardo (Lorraine), Ramon (Wendy) and Robert (Xotchi); four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Risher Mortuary, 1316 W. Whittier Blvd. Montebello, CA 90640. Mass will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1316 Herbert Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90023. Interment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 966 Potrero Grande Dr. Rosemead, CA 91770.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 6, 2019