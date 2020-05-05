Jennifer Lynn Budinger
Beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Jennifer Lynn Budinger departed this world unexpectedly on April 23, 2020, at the age of 48. An Arizona native, Jennifer received her bachelor's degree from Arizona State University as well as attended Regis University and University of San Diego. She had an infectious smile and loved with her whole heart. Jenny was also an amazing artist, and a friend to all animals. When we think of Jennifer, Jenny, Jen, we will celebrate the good memories we have had with her, and we hope that you will too. As some know, Jenny suffered valiantly for more than 20 years from a quiet, insidious disease: Bipolar disorder.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charlotte and Henry Voss and Dani and William Budinger; her aunt Matilda "Tillie" Voss Newgard, and her beloved cat, Bailey. Jennifer is survived by her parents, Victoria Budinger and Don and Leslie Budinger; her sister, Lisa Budinger, and Lisa's children, Nathan and Jacob Yelton; her step-brother John Gilman; step-sister Whitney Gilman; and her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Arizona Country Club once social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Jennifer's name to the Arizona chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness www.namiarizona.org or to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation www.bbrfoundation.org.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
