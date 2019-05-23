|
|
Jennifer Marie Dahncke
Phoenix - On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Jennifer Marie Dahncke, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 55 after an aggressive battle with cancer at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.
Jennifer is survived by Clyde Dahncke, her loving husband of 28 years, just celebrating their golden anniversary in April. Clyde and Jennifer were married in Oak Forest, IL on April 28 1991.
Jennifer was born to James and Carole Murphy in Oak Lawn, IL on September 7, 1963. Jennifer graduated from Oak Forest High School in 1980. She resided in the south suburbs of Chicago, IL raising her family until moving to Gilbert, AZ in August 1997.
Jennifer worked as a medical biller for East Valley Cardiology for a number of years. She enjoyed the people she worked with, especially the patients. Jennifer's influence and legacy is in her relationship with her family. She created and raised a loving family that will remain bonded together forever because of her lessons in love, service, faith, and strength. Jennifer was very outgoing and talkative, never meeting a stranger. Jennifer's interests and hobbies include cleaning, socializing with dear friends, attending plays at local theatres and beach vacations with her family. Jennifer had the brightest smile that would light up a room. Always followed the question "how are you?" She cared very deeply for others and was often generous in her care for anyone in need.
Jennifer is respectfully and lovingly remembered by her two daughters Jessica Nguyen (Michael Nguyen) and Melissa Boldin; her three grandsons Andrew, Aiden, and Alexander Nguyen. Daughter of James Murphy (Tinley Park, IL), niece of Susan Murphy (Orland Park, IL), sister to Mark Murphy (Romeoville, IL) and Mike Murphy (IN). Jennifer is predeceased by grandfather, James Murphy; grandmother, Alice Murphy, and mother Carole Murphy.
Memorial services to be held at 10am on May 25, 2019 at Central Christrian Church in Gilbert, Arizona
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 23, 2019