Jerald "Jerry" Frieling
Scottsdale - Jerald "Jerry" Frieling of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 of Pancreatic Cancer. Jerry was born on January 5th, 1951 in Kankakee, IL to Anna Mae, and Leonard Frieling. When he was 3, his family moved to San Bernardino, CA where he grew up and attended Aquinas High School. While there, he was mentored by Fr. Edmund Andre and developed friendships that have spanned his life. With Fr. Andre's encouragement, he attended the University of Notre Dame on an academic scholarship, something that proved to change the trajectory of his life. After graduating top in his class with a civil engineering degree from Notre Dame, he then attended UC Berkley, and earned his masters in just 9 months.Together with a few friends, he started the company JSME Engineering, which led to an opportunity to advance to Malcolm Pirnie, and brought him and his family to Arizona. While at Malcolm Pirnie, he worked hard and eventually worked his way up to become Chairman of the company. An accomplishment for which he was very proud. He retired in 2012 and having been an avid golf fan for most of his life, spent a lot of time watching and playing golf. He also had a deep love for Notre Dame football and never missed a game if he could help it! Go Irish! In 2012 he also married the love of his life Iris. Another thing that brought him great joy. Jerry was an incredibly loyal, humble, and gentle man. He was a lifelong mentor to his family, colleagues, and friends, and enriched more lives than he will ever know. He is survived by his wife Iris, his children Andrew and Jessica from his first marriage to Jamella, his step daughter Jennifer, sons in law Michael and Tyson, Grandson Henry Jack, and his sister Bonnie. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Scottsdale on Friday, May 17th at 11:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 15, 2019