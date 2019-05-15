Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerald Frieling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald "Jerry" Frieling


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerald "Jerry" Frieling Obituary
Jerald "Jerry" Frieling

Scottsdale - Jerald "Jerry" Frieling of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 of Pancreatic Cancer. Jerry was born on January 5th, 1951 in Kankakee, IL to Anna Mae, and Leonard Frieling. When he was 3, his family moved to San Bernardino, CA where he grew up and attended Aquinas High School. While there, he was mentored by Fr. Edmund Andre and developed friendships that have spanned his life. With Fr. Andre's encouragement, he attended the University of Notre Dame on an academic scholarship, something that proved to change the trajectory of his life. After graduating top in his class with a civil engineering degree from Notre Dame, he then attended UC Berkley, and earned his masters in just 9 months.Together with a few friends, he started the company JSME Engineering, which led to an opportunity to advance to Malcolm Pirnie, and brought him and his family to Arizona. While at Malcolm Pirnie, he worked hard and eventually worked his way up to become Chairman of the company. An accomplishment for which he was very proud. He retired in 2012 and having been an avid golf fan for most of his life, spent a lot of time watching and playing golf. He also had a deep love for Notre Dame football and never missed a game if he could help it! Go Irish! In 2012 he also married the love of his life Iris. Another thing that brought him great joy. Jerry was an incredibly loyal, humble, and gentle man. He was a lifelong mentor to his family, colleagues, and friends, and enriched more lives than he will ever know. He is survived by his wife Iris, his children Andrew and Jessica from his first marriage to Jamella, his step daughter Jennifer, sons in law Michael and Tyson, Grandson Henry Jack, and his sister Bonnie. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Scottsdale on Friday, May 17th at 11:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now