Jerald M. Clark
Jerry Clark lost his battle with cancer on 2/17/2020. Jerry was born in Downey, California on 1/17/1965. He attended Lakeview Centennial high school in Garland, Texas and graduated in 1983. Jerry is survived by many family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and little sister. Jerry's interests included creating artwork, woodworking, drawing, music, skiing, and outdoor activities. Jerry had a sharp wit and a very unique sense of humor. He was a joy to be around as his family and friends will all agree. Jerry had many close friendships over the years in California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, and Arizona. His memorial service will be held on March 7th at 2520 N. Hartford St, Chandler AZ 85225 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020