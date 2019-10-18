|
Jerald Raymond Kopke
Jerald Raymond Kopke, 83, was welcomed into his heavenly home, Tuesday, October 15. Born in Omaha, NE, to Raymond and Louise Kopke, he moved to Phoenix, AZ, with his family in 1946. Discovering a natural affinity for tennis led to a state championship title which led to a four-year scholarship at Grand Canyon College. After graduating as valedictorian from Glendale High School in 1953, he attended Grand Canyon College, where he graduated with highest honors in 1957. His lifelong career as a high school mathematics teacher came about rather unexpectedly when his business accounting class at GC was cancelled, prompting a change in majors. Following graduation, he was hired at Washington High School and quickly put down roots, teaching and coaching there for 40+ years. After retirement, he continued to work as a substitute teacher, touching even more students' lives in the process. He also continued his work as statistician at WHS's varsity football games for many years after retirement.
Jerry loved God with all his heart and was an active church member, first at Central Heights Baptist Church in Sunnyslope and then at Love Baptist Church in Phoenix. He was honored to work as treasurer at both churches, also serving as deacon, usher and Sunday School teacher.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 28 years, Wilma (Gist) Kopke; and daughter, Melanie (Kopke) Locum. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sandra (Hiskey) Kopke; his sister, Jo (Kopke) Wadding and husband George; his children, Bonnie (Kopke) Adams and husband David, John Kopke, Tim Smith and wife April, Travis Smith and wife Becky, and Lita Rose Kopke; his grandchildren, Kara Adams, Nathan Adams and wife Kristin, Alyssa Locum, Abigail Smith and Matthew Smith; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 2, 11:00 am, at Love Baptist Church, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019